Murder portrayed as accident to claim insurance benefits: Shadnagar police 

January 10, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Shadnagar police investigating the death of a person in February 2021, which was then largely assumed as ‘death caused by an accident’, on Monday said it was a murder, and made to look like a road accident for claiming insurance benefits.

The police registered a case of S. 304 A (causing death by negligence), when one person by name Bhikshapati was found dead in a reported accident near Mogiligidda village limits in Farooqnagar mandal.

Suspicion arose when Life Insurance Corporation of India was verifying the victim’s nominee details for handing over the ₹50 lakh benefit. Police investigation later also revealed that a house at Medipally was also in the name of the victim and it was also insured.

Youngster Bhikshapati, hailing from Guntur’s Narsampeta, had no parents and relatives, and one Mr. Boda Srikanth, his employer in Hyderabad, enrolled himself as his only nominee.

According to police investigation, when Bhikshapati did not agree to sell off the house for financial needs, Srikanth, following the advice of Motilal, a police constable with Malkajgiri SOT, with the help of two others, murdered him. They had agreed for sharing the insurance benefit among themselves. On February 23, after Bhikshapati was made to consume alcohol, they hit him with hockey sticks and later mowed him down with an SUV.

The four accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

