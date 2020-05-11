Murder accused done to death

A 28-year-old youth was bludgeoned to death by the four men over previous enmity in Jagadgirigutta area on Monday, the police said.
The victim, Mohammed Fayaz, a resident of Chintal, was a chain-snatcher and was involved in a murder case reported in Raidurgam police station area.
According to Jagadgirigutta inspector A Ganga Reddy, at around 2 p.m. when Fayaz came out of his alleged girlfriend’s house, his friend Prashanth and three others waylaid, and the former and picked up an argument. “Soon, the suspects picked up a boulder and smashed Fayaz’s head, which resulted in his instantaneous death,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.