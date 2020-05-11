Murder accused done to death

A 28-year-old youth was bludgeoned to death by the four men over previous enmity in Jagadgirigutta area on Monday, the police said.

The victim, Mohammed Fayaz, a resident of Chintal, was a chain-snatcher and was involved in a murder case reported in Raidurgam police station area.

According to Jagadgirigutta inspector A Ganga Reddy, at around 2 p.m. when Fayaz came out of his alleged girlfriend’s house, his friend Prashanth and three others waylaid, and the former and picked up an argument. “Soon, the suspects picked up a boulder and smashed Fayaz’s head, which resulted in his instantaneous death,” he said.