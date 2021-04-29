Municipal elections for Khammam, Siddipet today

KHAMMAM

29 April 2021 20:57 IST

Elaborate arrangements in place to enable voting following COVID-19 safety precautions

A little over 2.88 lakh voters are expected to cast their votes in Friday’s election to the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) even as elaborate arrangements are in place to enable the voters exercise their franchise in adherence to COVID-19 safety precautions.

As the COVID-19 second wave continues to loom large over the district, all eyes are now on the possible impact on the voter turnout in Friday’s KMC election. Around 251 candidates are in the fray for 60 wards in the KMC.

The election authorities have made arrangements to provide face masks, face shields and hand sanitisers to the polling staff as per the COVID-19 safety protocols. The postal ballot facility has been extended to the COVID-19 patients and voters above 80 years of age as well as physically challenged electors on a par with the eligible employees deployed on election duty, KMC sources said. A little over 250 postal ballots have been dispatched to the eligible voters by Thursday evening, sources added.

In a statement, Collector and the District Election Authority R V Karnan said the civic election will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 377 polling booths. All arrangements have been made to ensure conduct of the KMC elections in a free and fair manner.

A total of 2,274 polling staff and 1,700 police personnel have been drafted for election duty. The polling process will be videographed in as many as 65 polling booths and webcast in 56 polling booths. A total of 75 micro-observers will monitor the polling process in 258 polling booths.

Penalty if no masks

Elections for 43 wards in Siddipet municipality will be held on Friday. All arrangements were put in place for the smooth conduct of elections. The polling will commence at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Those who are in queues by the deadline will be allowed to cast their vote. Those who are coming to polling stations should wear masks or else they would be imposed a penalty of ₹ 1,000. The polling staff were extended with head shield, N-95 masks and sanitisers.

Additional Collector Muzammil Khan, ACP Rameswar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner G. Narsaiah supervised the arrangements.

The main contestants in the elections are from TRS, BJP and Congress while majority are independents testing their luck. A total of 2,388 polling staff were roped in for the smooth conduct of elections. In addition to the polling staff 482 police officials are on duty. There are more than one lakh voters in the municipality.