Municipal worker killed in road accident at Kompally

Hyderabad

25 May 2020 09:14 IST

A sweeper with the Kompally municipality died and two others suffered injuries after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle while he was doing his job at Kompally on Sunday morning.

R. Siddiramulu (52) worked as an outsourced employee.

Around 6.30 a.m. when he was sweeping the road near Kompally bus stop, an unidentified vehicle driven in a “rash and negligent manner” hit the victim and two of his colleagues, Sulochana and Laxmi. Siddiramulu suffered fracture on the ribs and bleeding injuries on the head.

They were rushed to Balaji Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, Pet Basheerabad police said. The two injured were said to be out of danger. A case was registered.