Mumaith Khan appears before ED

Film actor Mumaith Khan on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of an ongoing probe into a money laundering case in connection with a high-end drugs racket that was busted in Hyderabad in July 2017.

Ms. Khan, who is well known for her small roles in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil films, was summoned by the central agency for allegedly procuring and consuming ‘Class A’ narcotic substances, including LSD and MDMA, from Kelvin Mascarenhas, a city-based musician and prime accused in the drugs racket, which had a clientele of over 1,000, including students of city-based high-end schools and colleges, Tollywood personalities, and employees of multinational companies in Hyderabad.

She is the eighth person from the film industry to appear before the ED in the past two weeks. The agency had summoned over 10 Tollywood personalities and a couple of their staff for questioning in the case.

“Ms. Khan allegedly purchased drugs from Kelvin and we got her bank statements as evidence. She reportedly transferred money to Kelvin’s account on multiple occasions,” an officer said.

Since August 31, the agency had grilled ‘Baahubali’ actor Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja, filmmaker Puri Jagannath and his business partner and actor Charmee Kaur in connection with the drugs and money laundering case.

After the racket was busted, which was followed by the arrest of several people, including an American, a South African and a Netherlands national, several Tollywood celebrities were questioned by Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department sleuths.