Mulugu SP holds meet on arrangements for tribal jatara

Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil (middle) holding a review meeting on traffic management for the coming Sammakka- Saralamma jatara on Saturday.

MULUGU

27 November 2021 23:02 IST

Focus on comprehensive traffic management

The Mulugu district police have started chalking out elaborate plans for traffic management and parking arrangements during the forthcoming Sammakka-Saralamma jatara, the mega tribal festival slated to be held at Medaram village in Tadvai mandal from February 16 to 19 next year.

Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil on Saturday held a review meeting on traffic management and bandobust arrangements for the tribal fair with police officials of both Mulugu and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts at the ITDA guest house in Medaram.

The meeting deliberated, mainly, on devising a comprehensive traffic management plan envisaging creation of adequate parking spaces at Medaram and ensuring seamless vehicular movement on the roads leading to the tribal village in Telangana’s tribal heartland.

Bandobust arrangements for the four-day jatara, which was expected to draw tens of thousands of devotees from far and wide, were discussed in detail during the review meeting, sources said.

A range of bandobust-related arrangements, including deployment of adequate police personnel during the main rituals of bringing the tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka to the altar in Medaram and taking them back to their forest abodes during the four-day jatara, figured in the deliberations of the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Mulugu ASP Potharaju Sai Chaitanya, and Eturunagaram ASP Gaush Alam, among others.