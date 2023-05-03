Mulugu police mull using modern drones for aerial surveillance

May 03, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MULUGU

To bolster surveillance along the volatile inter-State border with Chhattisgarh, the Mulugu police have drawn up a plan to use modern drones equipped with high-resolution cameras in the restive border region.

A trial of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was conducted at Venkatapuram, the border mandal in Mulugu district, adjoining Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division on Tuesday to test its efficacy, sources said.

According to sources, the move is aimed at strengthening the aerial surveillance along the inter-State border and keeping a tab on the movement of Maoists thereby scaling up anti-Maoist operations in the forested border region.

