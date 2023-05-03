ADVERTISEMENT

Mulugu police mull using modern drones for aerial surveillance

May 03, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

To bolster surveillance along the volatile inter-State border with Chhattisgarh, the Mulugu police have drawn up a plan to use modern drones equipped with high-resolution cameras in the restive border region.

A trial of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was conducted at Venkatapuram, the border mandal in Mulugu district, adjoining Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division on Tuesday to test its efficacy, sources said.

According to sources, the move is aimed at strengthening the aerial surveillance along the inter-State border and keeping a tab on the movement of Maoists thereby scaling up anti-Maoist operations in the forested border region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US