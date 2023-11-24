HamberMenu
Mulugu police intensify surveillance following reports of Maoist action team movement

November 24, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mulugu district police have scaled up surveillance by deploying drones and stepped up security measures following credible inputs that a six-member special action team of the banned CPI (Maoists) has entered the district by crossing the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh to disrupt the Assembly elections slated for November 30.

According to the police, the special action team has been formed by the outlawed outfit to plant improvised explosive devices, target political leaders and security personnel in a bid to create fear psychosis among people and disturb the election process.

Acting on specific inputs, the police intensified vigil, area domination exercises, and other security measures in the district mainly in areas bordering Chhattisgarh to ensure peaceful conduct of the Assembly polls in a free and fair manner.

