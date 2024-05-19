Multiple hygiene violations found at popular restaurants

The task force team of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana conducted inspections at popular restaurants in the Lakdikapul area on Saturday.

At Rayalaseema Ruchulu, the team discovered 20 kg of flour (maida) infested with black beetles which was subsequently destroyed. Additionally, 2 kg of tamarind infested with insects and expired Amul Gold milk were discarded too. The team also found 168 bottles of Goli Soda valued at ₹16,000 without a manufacturing licence. Unlabelled cashew and jowar roti worth ₹11,000 were also disposed of. Improper storage practices were noted, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian food being stored together. Blocked drains and open windows in the kitchen area were other violations, informed the food safety officials.

At Shah Ghouse restaurant, the task force team found semi-prepared food items in storage. The team detected water stagnation at the restaurant and found out that medical records of food handlers were also unavailable.

