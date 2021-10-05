Multiple cases against Mallanna vindictive: HC

HYDERABAD

05 October 2021 21:57 IST

‘DGP should supervise investigation’

Observing that registration of multiple crimes by police against YouTube channel Q news operator Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna on same allegations “was vindictive”, Telangana High Court instructed the DGP to refrain from doing so.

Justice K. Lakshman, pronouncing the verdict in a writ petition filed by Mallanna’s wife K. Mathamma, said the DGP should “personally supervise investigation in respect of the crimes pending against Mallanna”. While investigating cases (in which punishment of seven-year jail term or less was prescribed) against Mallanna, investigating officers should comply with Section 41-A of Criminal Procedure Code and the guidelines issued by Supreme Court in Arnesh Kumar case.

Failure to follow this section and guideline would constitute contempt of court. The police officers concerned were liable for punishment, Justice K. Lakshamn said in the order.

Advertising

Advertising

The judge made it clear that police should not harass Mallanna or his wife in the guise of investigation. “However, both of them should co-operate with police in the investigation of cases”, the judge said.

If there was more than one crime registered against Mallanna on same allegation arising out of same cause of action, the police should investigate one case. They should treat other crimes as statements under Section 162 of Criminal Procedure Code. The judge also directed the DGP to inform Mallanna, who is presently lodged in prison, or his wife about cases pending against him.

This along with details of bailable or non-bailable warrants issued against him should also be conveyed to Mallanna within a week of receiving the verdict copy, the judge said. The DGP should consider charges made against Mallanna in all 35 cases.

If multiple cases were registered on same allegation, the investigators concerned must be instructed to close the remaining cases, the judge said.