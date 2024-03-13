GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Multimedia laser light & sound show on Hyderabad’s Hussainsagar Lake launched

The story of Kohinoor diamond mined in Golconda was narrated through the show

March 13, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
View of the multimedia laser and sound show with water screen and musical fountain inaugurated by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and others at Sanjeevaiah park, Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on March 12, 2024.

View of the multimedia laser and sound show with water screen and musical fountain inaugurated by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and others at Sanjeevaiah park, Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on March 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A ₹50 crore new multimedia laser light and sound show with water screen and musical fountains on the Hussainsagar Lake, detailing the story of the Kohinoor diamond mined in Golconda and its saga over generations, was launched by Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy at Necklace Road, Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

The story was developed under the supervision of noted movie writer and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayendra Prasad, by S.S. Kanchi with music by Vandemataram Srinivas and noted playback singer Sunita rendering the song. Mr. Kishan Reddy stated that similar light and shows are being screened at various historical sites but this was the first one in the country to be hosted on a lake or water body.

More relevant stories of the region can be screened later, he pointed out. An amphitheatre with a capacity of to seat 1,000 people and a roof top open glass restaurant was also opened on the occasion. This was the tallest water fountain with world class technology used with aqua screen to make people aware of the heritage and culture of Telangana. A banquet hall too can accommodate 300 people, said Tourism deputy secretary Pankaj Devyani.

Telangana Minister for Tourism J. Krishna Rao said there was immense potential to develop tourism sites in both Telugu states and wanted both the Centre and State Governments to collaborate in the effort. “We should market the available sites before developing the existing tourism spots as there are immense employment opportunities and revenue generation,” he added.

