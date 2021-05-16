Multidisciplinary clinic to tackle Black Fungus

HYDERABAD

16 May 2021 23:17 IST

The Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital here has started a multidisciplinary clinic for management of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus).

Consultations will begin on Monday.

“Black fungus has a high predilection for nose, sinuses, eyes and sometimes brain. Being equipped with surgeons, who are experts in this region, along with the infrastructure to deal with such patients, the hospital is extending a helping hand to patients in need,” informed a press note.

The surgical team includes ENT, head and neck surgeons, neurosurgeons, ophthalmic surgeons, reconstructive surgeons, and maxillofacial surgeon. Those suffering with the infection can get more information from Head Neck Department of BIACH&RI (040-23551235/ 23556655).

On Saturday, the government earmarked a 30-bed special ward to admit Black Fungus cases at Government ENT Hospital, Koti, which has been designated as nodal centre for treatment of the fungal infection. The hospital has attended five such cases in the past one week.