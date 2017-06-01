Multi-cultural fiesta for TS Formation Day

It will be a multi-venue cultural fiesta for citizens of Telangana as the State gets ready to celebrate its third formation day on June 2. And it will rain awards: 383 in all.

The celebration of Telangana will range from a food festival to dance dramas to 3D paintings to a splash of Haryanvi Ghoomar dance on different days of the three-day celebrations spread over the 31 districts. “This is the first time the Formation Day will be celebrated in the newly-carved districts. The government has earmarked ₹15 crore for the celebrations. We are going to showcase Telangana culture from a Rudramma dance in Hyderabad to a Perini Shivatandavam performance at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. All the major forts are being lit up for the occasion,” said Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Department of Culture.

Ceremonial parade

The day will begin with the Chief Minister visiting the Martyrs’ Memorial near the Assembly in the city, which will be followed by a ceremonial parade at the Parade Grounds. “The piece de resistance of the parade will be the participation of Haryana police contingent. Fifty eminent persons from the State will be honoured on the occasion by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with a cash prize of ₹1,00,116. This year, 333 eminent persons will be honoured in the districts with cash awards of ₹ 51,116. Last year, we had honoured 250 persons in a similar fashion,” informed Mr. Harikrishna.

Later, the centre for celebrations will move to Ravindra Bharathi which will host a thee-day film festival along with a dance drama on the first day based on Rudramma. The ICCR Gallery will host a Batik painting exhibition by Yasala Prakash. June 4 will see 100 poets participating in a Kavi Sammelan.

Beside the cultural splash, the city is being decked up like a sparkler. Workers are putting together finishing touches to illuminate the city during night time. All the major monuments and main thoroughfares will stay illuminated for three days after June 2.