ADVERTISEMENT

Multi-brand restaurant firm Inspire Brands sets up GCC in Hyderabad  

September 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Atlanta, Georgia-headquartered global multi-brand restaurant company Inspire Brands has set up a global capability centre in Hyderabad.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who inaugurated the facility at Financial District on Wednesday, posted on social media, “It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Inspire to Telangana... glad the global powerhouse in the culinary world has chosen Hyderabad to set up their GCC. Baskin Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s and SONIC form part of the firm’s portfolio globally.

Inspire had announced plans for the innovation centre in Hyderabad when its executive team met Mr. Rao at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit in Davos in January.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the meeting, the Minister said, “The centre will [provide] support across four verticals -- IT Infrastructure and Dev Ops, Restaurant Tech, Digital Tech and Enterprise Data.”

In a release, the firm said that the Hyderabad innovation centre is the sixth in a network of global support centres and co-founder and CEO Paul Brown attended its opening. Over the last six months, the new facility onboarded at least 100 employees and aims to hire 100 more by year-end.

By 2025, Inspire expects to have 500 team members in Hyderabad who will partner with colleagues globally to develop new capabilities across several areas, including Data Science, Analytics, eCommerce, Automation, Cloud and Information security.

The facility will also feature an innovation lab to collaborate with local start-ups on new solutions for productivity optimisation, workforce management, loyalty payments systems and more, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US