Multi-brand restaurant firm Inspire Brands sets up GCC in Hyderabad  

September 13, 2023 - HYDERABAD

Atlanta, Georgia-headquartered global multi-brand restaurant company Inspire Brands has set up a global capability centre in Hyderabad.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who inaugurated the facility at Financial District on Wednesday, posted on social media, “It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Inspire to Telangana... glad the global powerhouse in the culinary world has chosen Hyderabad to set up their GCC. Baskin Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s and SONIC form part of the firm’s portfolio globally.

Inspire had announced plans for the innovation centre in Hyderabad when its executive team met Mr. Rao at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit in Davos in January.

Following the meeting, the Minister said, “The centre will [provide] support across four verticals -- IT Infrastructure and Dev Ops, Restaurant Tech, Digital Tech and Enterprise Data.”

In a release, the firm said that the Hyderabad innovation centre is the sixth in a network of global support centres and co-founder and CEO Paul Brown attended its opening. Over the last six months, the new facility onboarded at least 100 employees and aims to hire 100 more by year-end.

By 2025, Inspire expects to have 500 team members in Hyderabad who will partner with colleagues globally to develop new capabilities across several areas, including Data Science, Analytics, eCommerce, Automation, Cloud and Information security.

The facility will also feature an innovation lab to collaborate with local start-ups on new solutions for productivity optimisation, workforce management, loyalty payments systems and more, it said.