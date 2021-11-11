Multi-brand electric 2-wheeler, e-bike store opened

BLive planning 100 offline stores over the next three years

Electric vehicle experience platform BLive has launched a multi-brand EV store in Hyderabad.

Its first such facility in the country. The store has been set up to provide prospective customers a deeper understanding of EVs in the market. EV enthusiasts can explore, experience and purchase electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) and electric bicycles (ebikes) from premium brands, the firm said in a release on the store launch on Wednesday.

BLive, which is planning 100 such offline stores over the next three years in the country on the franchise model, said interest-free EMIs and cardless loan facility will be extended to make it easier for the EV customers. Co-founders Samarth Kholkar and Sandeep Mukherjee said “we look forward to welcoming like-minded partners to help us in our vision to drive EV adoption by masses and further extend support in promoting sustainable mobility.” Several inquiries from potential partners have been received, they said. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in southern region as well as driving a deeper penetration of the EVs in tier-II and III cities are focus, the firm said.