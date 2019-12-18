Mulling weekend closure of Biodiversity Flyover: GHMC

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is considering the option of closing down the flyover near Biodiversity Junction on weekends. Also, if possible, during lean hours when traffic is sparse. A decision will be taken after consultation with the stakeholders, including Traffic Police, Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar informed at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The civic body is taking additional measures apart from those recommended by the Expert Committee constituted for the purpose of studying the design safety of the flyover. The committee has given a clean chit to GHMC about design and construction standards confirming that they are as per the norms prescribed by the Indian Roads Congress.

Temporary barricades to come up

Besides suggesting certain precautions to limit speed only up to 40 kmph, the committee has also allowed GHMC to take additional measures towards this direction. “During peak hours, speed on the flyover does not exceed 20 to 22 kmph. We have decided to erect temporary barricades in consultation with the police during lean hours,” Mr. Lokesh Kumar said.

Measures suggested by the committee include rumble strips with high density at multiple levels throughout the flyover, installation of view cutters to prevent distraction from high rise buildings surrounding the flyover, raising the height of crash barriers at a few places, and digital display about speed limits all along the structure. Besides, it has recommended hefty penalties on errant drivers.

The government has constituted the committee after two successive accidents on the flyover within 20 days after its launch, leading to the death of three persons.

The flyover, now closed for the vehicular traffic, will be reopened once the committee is satisfied with the implementation of the measures, the Commissioner said.