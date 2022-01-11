Mukkoti Ekadasi events to be held internally

Decision taken in view of COVID resurgence in State

With the threat of resurgence of coronavirus looming large in the Sankranti season, the authorities of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada have decided to celebrate Mukkoti Ekadasi related events internally under the aegis of the temple priests without devotees on January 13.

The decision has been taken as per the GO Ms No 1, General Administration Department, dated 01.01.2022, and GO Ms No 6, GAD, dated 09.01.2022 to prevent the spread of COVID-19/Omicron, temple sources said.

Pallaki Seva, Uttara Dwara Darshanam, and other events related to Mukkoti Ekadasi festival will be held in the presence of the essential temple staff in strict conformity with COVID safety norms, devoid of devotees, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Endowments Department has made arrangements to celebrate Vaikunta (Mukkoti) Ekadasi festivities internally within the precincts of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on January 12 and 13.

Devotees will not be allowed to take part in Uttara Dwara Darshanam and other events at the shrine as part of precautionary measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, according to temple sources.

The authorities have made arrangements to refund money to devotees who had earlier booked sector-wise tickets for Uttara Dwara Darshanam online, following the government order not to allow devotees to take part in the mega religious event in the interest of public safety.