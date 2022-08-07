Muharram traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Tuesday

With the Ashura, or the 10th of Muharram, corresponding to August 9, the Hyderabad Traffic Police will put in place traffic diversions given the Bibi ka Alawa procession.

Vehicles will not be allowed towards Bibi ka Alawa at Sunargalli T Junction, and will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala, at the Yakutpura side. Similarly, no vehicles will be allowed towards Shaik Faiz Kaman. They will be diverted at Jabbar Hotel either towards Dabeerpura Darwaza, or Chanchalguda. Vehicles moving from Etebaar Chowk will not be allowed towards Bada Bazar, but will be diverted at Etebaar Chowk either towards Kotla Alija, or Purana Haveli.

Once the procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, traffic from Purani Haveli will not be allowed towards Etebaar Chowk. Vehicles will be diverted at Purani Haveli either towards Chatta Bazaar or SJ Rotary. Later, when the procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, traffic from Moghalpura, Volta Hotel will not be allowed towards Etebaar Chowk, will be diverted at Bibi Bazar X roads either towards Paris café or Talab katta side. Similarly, when the procession reaches Etebaar Chowk, the traffic coming from Mitti-ka-sher and Madina will not be allowed towards Etebaar Chowk and it will be diverted at Gulzar House towards Madina or Mitti ka Sher.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj for entry and exit from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. They have been instructed to not come towards Kalikhabar and Miralam Mandi road till the procession ends.