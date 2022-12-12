  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

MTAR Tech gears up to develop satellite launch vehicle 

Hyderabad firm signs MoU with IN-SPACe for design, development of Two Stage to Low Earth Orbit all liquid small satellite launch vehicle 

December 12, 2022 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N. RAVI KUMAR
MTAR Tech MD Parvat Srinivas Reddy. Photo: Special Arrangement

MTAR Tech MD Parvat Srinivas Reddy. Photo: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad firm MTAR Technologies has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) for design and development of a Two Stage to Low Earth Orbit all liquid small satellite launch vehicle.

Powered by semi-cryogenic technology, the launch vehicle proposed will have a payload capacity of 500 kg, MTAR said announcing the MoU with the Department of Space entity.

“Both the parties have entered into framework MoU for various requirements, including avionics, sub systems testing and facilitation of launch as well as any other requirements that might emerge during the course of design, development and launch phase. The MoU will remain in force for three years,” MTAR said in a filing to the stock exchange on December 12.

The company is taking a leap forward to graduate from precision engineering to complete system integration by initiating the development of a Two Stage to Low Earth Orbit all liquid small satellite launch vehicle project to address a payload of 500 kg in the Low Earth Orbit. It has adopted all liquid route to leverage more than three decades of expertise in manufacturing liquid propulsion engines,” MD Parvat Srinivas Reddy said. MTAR has seven manufacturing units, including an export-oriented unit based in Hyderabad. It caters to civil nuclear power, space, defence and clean energy sectors.

MTAR’s announcement to foray into small satellite launch vehicles comes close on the heels of a growing interest among private firms to foray into the space tech sectors. Two Hyderabad space tech startups, Skyroot Aerospace and Dhruva Space had made headlines. Skyroot Aerospace scripted history with Vikram-S, India’s first privately-developed rocket that was launched in November. Days later, Dhruva Space launched nano satellites.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.