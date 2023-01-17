MSN rolls out generic version of breast cancer drug

January 17, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

MSN Group has launched a generic version of breast cancer drug Palbociclib in tablet form under the brand name Palborest.

While there are a few other firms that have launched Palbociclib in capsule dosage form, MSN said it has taken a lead in developing the drug in tablet form in line with the innovator Palbace tablets.

The company said its pricing of the tablets, available in 75mg, 100mg and 125mg strengths, is more affordable and bioequivalent to innovator tablet. The tablet dosage form offers distinct advantage. Palborest comes in a pack of three strips of seven tablets each to meet the recommended three-weeks on, one-week off treatment schedule.

From API to formulation, the product has been wholly developed and manufactured in-house at USFDA/EU approved facilities, the company said in a release on Tuesday.