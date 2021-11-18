MSN Labs launches generic drug to treat epilepsy in infants

HYDERABAD

MSN Labs launched generic Vigabatrin powder for oral solution under the brand name Viganext for use in treatment of infantile spasm, a form of epilepsy that affects children. A therapeutic equivalent, the product has been approved by Drugs Controller General of India.. MSN Labs said it had while seeking the approval pointed to the regulator how Vigabatrin availability in the country was wholly dependent on grey market imports. Imports were severely disrupted during lockdowns for COVID-19 thereby impacting thousands of patients.

The approved drug is indicated for infantile spasms – as monotherapy in infants 1 month to 2 years of age - and as adjunctive therapy for refractory complex partial seizures in patients 2 years of age and older who have responded inadequately to several alternative treatments, the company said in a release.

Viganext, which has been launched in 500 mg sachet, with 30 sachets per pack, is manufactured at MSN’s USFDA and EU approved finished dosages manufacturing campus in Hyderabad. The company said it is India’s first generic Vigabatrin powder for oral solution.

