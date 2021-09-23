MSN Labs launches generic drug for renal cancer treatment

MSN Labs has launched Cabolong, a branded generic of Cabozantinib, for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma.

Cabolong is available in 20mg/40mg/60mg strengths at a pricing of below ₹10,000 for monthly treatment regimen with the highest strength. In contrast, the same therapy cost runs into lakhs (of rupees) with imported brands currently available in the market, the company said in a release on Thursday.

MSN Labs said it has set up a dedicated oncology division, whose focus is on presenting a comprehensive range of affordable high quality, bio-equivalent generic oncology medicines to benefit patients in India. “Given the rising cancer incidence in our country and overwhelming treatment costs, launch of our dedicated oncology division demonstrates our unwavering commitment to patients’ health and economic well-being,” it said.

Cabolong is manufactured at MSN Labs facility approved by global regulatory authorities such as US FDA and EU GMP, the company said.