MSN initiating Phase-3 trial of Molnupiravir

Drugmaker MSN Laboratories on Tuesday said it is initiating Phase-3 clinical trial of Molnupiravir capsules for the treatment of COVID-19.

Over 2,400 subjects, with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection, will be part of the trials that are to be conducted at 40 sites across the country. The first dosing is expected to begin soon, a release from the company said.

The announcement follows the Drugs Controller General of India on May 19 according approval to the company for conducting the trial. An experimental drug with anti-viral properties, Molnupiravir is currently under clinical stage study for COVID treatment, the release said.

The in-house research and development team has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) as well as formulation of the product that is expected to be launched on successful conclusion of the clinical study and receipt of regulatory approval, MSN said.