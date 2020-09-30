MRO offices to have latest tech tools

HYDERABAD

30 September 2020 22:31 IST

Govt. gears up to implement Dharani portal

The offices of tahsildars (mandal revenue officers) across the State would forthwith be equipped with latest technological tools as the government gears up to implement online registration processes through the Dharani portal, the integrated land record management systems, after Dasara.

The development follows Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to introduce significant reforms in land record maintenance and registration processes and passage of the legislations by the State Legislature during the recently-concluded monsoon session. The Telangana State Technology Services has, accordingly, invited tenders for installation of desktop computers, printers, scanners and biometric devices in the tahsildar officers for smooth implementation of the Dharani project.

The tahsildars, designated joint sub-registrars for carrying out land transactions relating to agricultural lands, will have sophisticated equipment including web cameras, biometric scanners as well as CCTV cameras in their offices. The government invited bids through the TSTS for supply of web cameras (100), finger print devices (200), IRIS cameras (100), passbook printers (250) and other equipment.

In addition, separate tenders had also been invited from experienced suppliers for supply, installation and commissioning of seven application servers and two database servers for setting up disaster recovery site at either Bhubaneswar or New Delhi.

The tender follows the government’s invitation from bidders for setting up storage area network, the high-speed network that would connect different data storage devices to servers extending to multiple or remote locations for backup and archival storage.

In respect of the tender relating to CCTV cameras, the tender document said tahsildars’ offices in the State were already provided with computer hardware and CCTV camera systems in 2018 and the integration of this hardware set up with the Dharani software module had been completed. The government has, accordingly, decided to implement the Dharani project in all tahsildars’ offices in the coming days.

According to the bid document, the bidders for CCTV cameras should have installed CCTV systems with LAN/wiring and integrating to the display divide in at least 400 different locations either in any State or Central government in the last three years. The bidder should have minimum 10 service centres in Telangana as of the bid calling date.