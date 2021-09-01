MPTC member, husband killed in accident

Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member from Thanedarpally of Nalgonda, Dontham Kavitha, and her husband Venugopal Reddy, were killed in an accident near Pedda Amberpet under Hayatnagar police limits in Hyderabad late on Tuesday.

The couple was on the way to their residence at Vanasthalipuram, when at around 11 p.m., their SUV rammed a heavy vehicle. Both Kavitha and Reddy died on the spot.

According to information reaching here, the couple was in Nalgonda last week to complete their daughter’s post-wedding rituals. On Tuesday, they left the town at around 8.30 p.m., to reach their Hyderabad residence. The accident took place after exiting NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) while just crossing the Nehru Outer Ring Road overpass near Pedda Amberpet in city limits.

Hayatnagar police said the SUV was at a high speed when it rammed the rear side of a slow-moving tipper truck on the curve. It is understood that the heavy vehicle’s driver, the police added, did not display sufficient indication, and the truck rear also lacked significant reflectors for vehicles coming behind.

Bodies of the victims were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital.

Later in the day, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and other TRS leaders were at the hospital’s morgue. At Anisetti Duppalapally, the MPTC couple’s native village on the town outskirts, leaders of TRS and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from Congress, joined family members and local residents in the funeral rites.