MPTC member electrocuted

Chirrakunta Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member Md. Asif, 30, was electrocuted when he came in contact with live wires set up by farmers in a field to trap wild boars. The incident took place at 1 a.m. on Monday morning, according to complainant Syed Sharif, father-in-law of the deceased.
The MPTC member had gone into the forest near Mamidigattu in Mandamarri mandal of Mancherial district, falling under Ramakrshnapur police station limits, to hunt rabbits on the previous night with three others. While returning, he accidentally tripped on the live wires in a field, allegedly set up by farmers Durgam Durgaiah and Nampally Rajaiah.
“We have taken the two accused into custody and investigation is going on,” Ramakrishnapur Sub Inspector of Police Ravi Prasad told The Hindu. Investigation is also being conducted in their role in poaching.
