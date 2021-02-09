MPs, MLAs in GHMC area to have say in election

State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi holding a meeting in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

09 February 2021 00:09 IST

Along with the newly-elected ward members/corporators, Members of Parliament (MPs) and MLAs having their constituencies or part falling in the GHMC area and the MLCs registered as voters in GHMC area would participate with voting right in the special meeting of GHMC for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor on February 11.

This was stated by State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi here on Monday at an awareness meeting for officials on convening the special meeting of newly-elected ward members of GHMC for administering oath of office to them and the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The meeting was attended by observer for Mayor and Deputy Mayor election Sandeep Kumar Sultania, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, District Collector of Hyderabad Shewta Mohanty, who is also the President Officer for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor election, Additional Commissioner of Police D.S. Chauhan, SEC Secretary M. Ashok Kumar and several other GHMC and police officials. Speaking at the meeting, State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi said the newly-elected ward members of GHMC would take oath at 11 am and the special meeting for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor would be held at 12.30 pm. He stated that the election of Mayor would be held first and later the Deputy Mayor would be elected.

Both the elections would be held in the voice vote method or by raising of hands by the members present with the 50% of total members having voting rights treated as quorum. In the absence of quorum at time of election, the meeting/election would be postponed for an hour by the President Officer and the same position continued it would be put off for the next day.

On the issuance of whip by recognised political parties for their members, the SEC stated that the president of such a party could directly appoint a whip or authorise another person in the party to appoint the whip by specifying the system to be followed in advance to the Presiding Officer – by 11 am on February 10 and whip issued be submitted to the PO by 11.30 am on February 11.