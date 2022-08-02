MPDO trapped by ACB in Jangaon district

August 02, 2022 22:08 IST

Station Ghanpur Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) D Kumara Swamy was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.40 lakh from a gram panchayat secretary for issuing Last Pay Certificate (LPC) in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

According to ACB sources, Mr Kumara Swamy allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe amount from the complainant, who had earlier worked in Station Ghanpur MPDO’s office before his transfer to Inavolu mandal recently.

The ACB officials booked a case against the MPDO on graft charges and are investigating.