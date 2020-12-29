MP Santosh presents book on environment to KTR

Rajya Sabha MP and TRS general secretary Joginipalli Santosh Kumar presented his book “Vriksha Vedam” to TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao here on Tuesday.
The book, published in Telugu, English and Hindi, focusses on the improved green cover and natural beauty in Telangana due to the Haritha Haram drive by the government and the Green India Challenge initiated by Mr. Santosh Kumar.
Mr. Rama Rao said the book brings a lot of joy to environmental lovers and also creates awareness on greenery among the people.
He congratulated Mr. Santosh KUmar on the Green India Challenge that has caught up across the country with top politicians, filmstars, industrialists, sportspersons and green warriors endorsing it. Minister Srinivas Goud and Government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar were also present.
Meanwhile, actor Pragna Jaiswal planted three saplings, responding to the Green India challenge given to her by Payal Rajput as a part of the Green India Challenge.
She stated that it was the duty of all citizens to improve oxygen availability in the environment which was being depleted due to deforestation and global warming.
