MP roots for civic projects in Old City

Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi made a slew of demands of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for development of the Old City.

Meeting Commissioner B.Janardhan Reddy during a visit to the GHMC head office on Thursday along with MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri, the senior Owaisi discussed various proposals, including elevated corridor from Zoo Park to Aramghar and widening of various nalas.

He sought multilevel parking at Charminar bus-stand and pension office under the Chrminar Pedestrianisation Project.

Other projects which were discussed include renovation of Murgi Chowk by dismantling the existing one, solution to Puranapul Junction by taking up the flyover from Puranapul to City College, and declaration of Old City as flood-free zone by taking up widening of balance nala as per Kirloskar Committee’s report.

As per the report, in Phase-I, balance length of Murki Nala and Kishan Bagh nala should be taken up with an expenditure of ₹75 crore. In Phase-II, the Kishanbagh Nala-I and Indira Nagar Nala should be taken up at an expenditure of ₹45 crore.

In Phase-III, the nala should be widened from Shivarampally to Oora Cheruvu and Shivaji Nagar at an expenditure of ₹70 crore. In Phase-IV, works are to be taken up along Talabkatta and Chota bridge, Bahadurpura and Moula Ka Chilla.

Mr. Owaisi also sought corridor development works between I.S.Sadan junction and Nalgonda Crossroads.