MP donates ₹2 lakh to Devnar Foundation

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar has donated ₹2 lakh to the Devnar Foundation for the Blind on the occasion of the International Day for Disabled Persons on Tuesday.

Mr. Santosh Kumar, who recently took up the initiative to spread the message for improving greenery by taking the ‘green challenge’, visited Devnar Foundation on Tuesday and handed over the donation amount.

During a visit to Mahabubabad constituency recently, Mr. Santosh Kumar sanctioned money from his MPLADS funds while responding to a problem of girl children in a government school there.