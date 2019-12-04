MP donates ₹2 lakh to Devnar Foundation

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar has donated ₹2 lakh to the Devnar Foundation for the Blind on the occasion of the International Day for Disabled Persons on Tuesday.
Mr. Santosh Kumar, who recently took up the initiative to spread the message for improving greenery by taking the ‘green challenge’, visited Devnar Foundation on Tuesday and handed over the donation amount.
During a visit to Mahabubabad constituency recently, Mr. Santosh Kumar sanctioned money from his MPLADS funds while responding to a problem of girl children in a government school there.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.