‘Move virus-hit RTC staff to pvt. hospitals in emergency’

Trade unions of the TSRTC have demanded that COVID-19 workers be immediately moved to private hospitals for treatment in case of an emergency. The move comes after union leaders said that many workers tested positive.

According to K. Raji Reddy of the RTC Employees’ Union, around 70 workers and their family members tested positive, in addition to the confirmed six COVID deaths. “There are some who have not been tested, but have displayed COVID symptoms. This is worrying us,” he said.

Apart from reiterating its demand for a COVID-19 wing at RTC Hospital in Tarnaka, RTC EU sought a ₹50-lakh insurance for those who died of coronavirus, and a reimbursement of money spent by worker in private hospitals.