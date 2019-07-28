Move to curb misuse of motor vehicle RC

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) wants insurers to ensure that the certificate of registration (RC) of motor vehicles insured by them gets cancelled in the event of total loss (TL) claim settlement. The regulator has emphasised this as a measure against misuse of the vehicle document.

“It has been informed by law enforcement authorities that documents pertaining to such vehicles are being misused like [for] giving new identity to stolen vehicles by forging engine number and chassis number of destroyed vehicles under TL claims,” read an IRDAI circular to general insurers.

It cited the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act 1988: “If a motor vehicle has been destroyed or has been rendered permanently incapable of use, the owner shall, within 14 days or as soon as may be, report the fact and submit the RC to the registering authority (RTA) concerned.”

In turn, the authority, if it is the original registering authority, would cancel the registration as well as the RC or, if it is not where the vehicle was registered, intimate the original registering authority to cancel the registration.