Move for a bin-free city ends in disaster

Mounds of garbage piling up everywhere

GHMC’s attempt towards a bin-free city has ended up in disaster, with garbage piling up at majority of the locations where bins existed earlier.

Severe upbraiding by the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao in this regard during a recent review meeting has not yielded much result, as apparent from the proliferation of garbage mounds.

With the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the start of Ramzan month, GHMC’s failure in its basic duty stands out as a glaring lapse. The civic body, over a month ago, took the blue bins off the city streets, ostensibly towards improving the aesthetics.

“They wanted to make the city bin-free, not garbage-free,” chuckles Mohd. Badruddin, a fruit vendor near Charminar. All areas surrounding the historical monument are dotted by heaps of garbage thrown liberally by residents of the localities.

“When there were bins, there was a place designated for people to litter, which would be cleared every day. Now, the garbage is everywhere, and there is nobody to clear,” says Mr. Badruddin.

The situation is especially of concern in Old City and slums where door-to-door collection of garbage is yet to be streamlined.

“A tricycle collects garbage from our area, but only once in a blue moon. People do not wait that long, and throw the trash where bins existed earlier. GHMC truck comes once a day to clear the spot, but it gets littered again within no time,” said Syed Bilal, a resident of Shankar Nagar near Chaderghat, complaining that the garbage heaps were serving as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

During a review meeting recently, Mr. Rama Rao reportedly expressed ire about the number of complaints about city sanitation, and asked zonal officials to conduct field inspection on daily basis. He also issued directions for an audit of sanitation activities circle wise, and an estimate about the number of vehicles and staff needed.

His chagrin seems to have had little impact. Complaints keep pouring in on social media about garbage heaps.

“Hyderabad is now dust bin free with full of garbage on roads. Time to either lift garbage on daily basis or bring back dustbins. In this covid situation timely action needed [sic]” Murali Krishna G., a Twitter user complained tagging Mr.Rama Rao and Telangana Chief Minister’s Office.

“We get to see mountains of garbage everywhere in the city. Ghmc officials & staff are you off the field [sic]?” questioned Shaik Habeeb, another person, tagging the Mayor, GHMC Commissioner and GHMC’s official Twitter handle apart from Mr.Rama Rao and the Telangana CMO, with none of them responding to the tweet.

GHMC employees’ unions attribute the callousness to the ploy to bring in private players.

“If they privatise sanitation directly, there will be protests by workers. Removal of bins is ruse to have private agencies parachute into sanitation, but it has failed,” says Udhari Gopal, president of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Employees’ Union.