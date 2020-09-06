Mounting garbage a problem

R. Avadhani

06 September 2020 22:06 IST

Sangareddy still does not have a permanent dump yard

For reasons best know to officials, the district headquarters town of Sangareddy has failed to have a permanent dump yard on its own. A farm land was taken on lease for some time at Chidruppa to dump the garbage, but due to changed political equations the land owner reportedly withdrew from the agreement. “Identify a place within the district limits to dump and treat the garbage being generated in the town. We do not want your garbage in our neighbourhood,” is what residents of different villagers are telling the municipal and police officials who are visiting villages to dump the garbage from town there .

Later, officials dumped the garbage at some road side on the outskirts of the town, which was discarded after some time. It was also dumped in the huge pits dug as part of illegal mining at Hanuman Nagar panchayat. Though there was stiff opposition at the beginning, the locals calmed down later. However, municipal officials are not disposing of the garbage properly and not treating it, creating problems to the locals who are opposed to it totally.

When garbage that was thrown for years in the huge illegal mining pits at Nallacheruvu floated on the water due to the recent heavy rains, the officials looked at Hanuman Nagar again. Though a huge police force was taken to convince the locals, they were reluctant and officials were forced to return back. They have made an effort to dump the garbage at the huge illegally mined pits at Cheriyal. These pits are more than 60-foot deep and can be used to dump the garbage for few years. All these are government sites, but opposition is being expressed due to improper treatment of garbage.

“We are telling the locals at Cheriyal that dumping of garbage will be temporary and we will make permanent arrangement for treatment. For the time being we may use those huge pits to dump the garbage of the town,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Rajarhsi Shah, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), has held a meeting with the elected representatives of the municipality and reportedly suggested them to identify government places locally so that the garbage can be treated there itself.