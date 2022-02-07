Moula Ali station gets facelift for enhanced operations

Hyderabad

07 February 2022 23:03 IST

Platforms increased from two to three

The South Central Railway has laid special focus on Moula Ali Station, located within the suburbs of Secunderabad and Hyderabad, in terms of modifying and improving the existing railway lines for enhanced train operations for the transportation of both freight and passengers, duly decongesting the section.

The siding or freight lines have been converted into loop lines capable of handling both passenger and freight trains.

Further, the length of both lines have been extended to make them capable of handling full-length passenger trains with reception and dispatch facilities.

This conversion has helped increase the number of platforms at the station from the existing two to three and in loading/ unloading goods lines.

The signalling works have been modernised even as old sleepers have been replaced to improve train operations at the station, thereby reducing the pressure on the Secunderabad and Kacheguda railway terminals, informed an official spokesman on Monday.