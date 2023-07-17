ADVERTISEMENT

MoU renewed to upskill 10,000 college students in Telangana  

July 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

During the earlier term the bottling arm of beverage giant Coca-Cola has helped develop content and train the trainers

The Hindu Bureau

Ten thousand college students in Telangana will upskilled in 2023-24 under the ‘Campus to Corporate’ programme involving State government’s Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB).

Towards this, the bottling arm of beverage giant Coca-Cola in India has renewed an MoU with TASK. In 2022, which was the first year of their partnership, 10,196 students in the State were trained by them.

The campus to corporate programme aims to upskill and make college students industry ready. While TASK works on creating batches of students, identifying locations for the physical classroom sessions and the calendar for these training sessions, HCCB works towards developing the content, identifying trainers, conducting the Train the Trainers program to create and expand a pool of expert trainers and conducting the virtual and physical classroom sessions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The extension of their initiative was announced in the presence of Minister for Labour and Employment, Factories, Skill Development Ch. Malla Reddy, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha and HCCB’s chief public affairs, communications and sustainability officer Himanshu Priyadarshi and head of HR – Supply Chain Chitra Gupta.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US