HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MoU renewed to upskill 10,000 college students in Telangana  

During the earlier term the bottling arm of beverage giant Coca-Cola has helped develop content and train the trainers

July 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Ten thousand college students in Telangana will upskilled in 2023-24 under the ‘Campus to Corporate’ programme involving State government’s Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB).

Towards this, the bottling arm of beverage giant Coca-Cola in India has renewed an MoU with TASK. In 2022, which was the first year of their partnership, 10,196 students in the State were trained by them.

The campus to corporate programme aims to upskill and make college students industry ready. While TASK works on creating batches of students, identifying locations for the physical classroom sessions and the calendar for these training sessions, HCCB works towards developing the content, identifying trainers, conducting the Train the Trainers program to create and expand a pool of expert trainers and conducting the virtual and physical classroom sessions.

The extension of their initiative was announced in the presence of Minister for Labour and Employment, Factories, Skill Development Ch. Malla Reddy, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha and HCCB’s chief public affairs, communications and sustainability officer Himanshu Priyadarshi and head of HR – Supply Chain Chitra Gupta.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.