MoU on company directors training on cards

HYDERABAD

16 June 2021 20:48 IST

FTCCI, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs to collaborate

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, will enter into an MoU for imparting training to directors of companies in the State.

FTCCI president Ramakanth Inani announced this at a webinar on role and responsibilities of directors organised by the Federation on Wednesday, in which IICA DG and CEO Sameer Sharma and Regional Director, South East Region of the Ministry B.K. Mohanty participated.

Highlighting the role of directors in protecting the company’s legitimate interests as well as that of shareholders and employees, he said understanding corporate governance is essential for board of directors. Independent directors also have an important role to play. He said towards educating directors and those aspiring to take up such assignments, FTCCI and IICA are entering into an MOU, according to a press release from the Federation.

Mr. Sharma offered IICA support to train directors of companies in Telangana as a step to help comply with the higher standards of corporate governance.