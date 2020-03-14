MoU for drone ecosystem signed

HYDERABAD

Step aimed at addressing shortcomings in supply chain in healthcare sector

A memorandum of understanding between Marut Dronetech Private Limited, Asia Pacific Flight Training and the Telangana government was signed on Saturday in an effort to give drone ecosystem a boost.

In collaboration with the Telangana government, Apollo Hospitals and World Economic Forum, Marut plans to provide a solution to take on shortcomings in supply chain in the crucial healthcare sector. For instance, blood samples or medicines from primary health centres can be transported quickly and efficiently by means of drones. Or for that matter, organs too can be transported reducing crucial travel time significantly.

Marut, co-founded by IIT Guwahati graduates Prem Kumar Vislawath, Suraj Peddi and Sai Kumar Chinthala, tested its drone at the Wings India 2020 Global Aviation Summit.

“We tested the drone for a distance of 12 km which we completed in eight minutes. Required approvals and exemptions from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Civil Aviation were taken to do this,” said Mr Vislawath. The test entailed a payload weighing 3 kg.

The drone is powered by an app. The user can chose whether he or she wants to send a package, schedule a delivery and view incoming packages. Another screen on the app allows the user to choose whether he or she would like to send blood, vaccines, samples for medical diagnosis or organs.

“While 3 kg payload was tested today, the drone can carry a payload of up to 20 kg and has the range to travel a distance of 40 km in about 20 minutes,” Mr Vislawath said.

Earlier in the day, a tripartite MoU was signed between MoCA Krishi Udaan Scheme by Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd and Spicejet Limited.