Motorists who ventured out were made to spread awareness

Deserted roads in Hyderabad marked the success of Janata Curfew on Sunday, as residents chose to stay home to do their bit in dulling the impact of the coronavirus.

Heavy police presence ensured that the few who did venture out also returned home, as cops were seen questioning those about the urgency and the purpose of not observing the social curfew, and requesting them to stay indoors except in cases of emergency.

At the majority of junctions in the city, the traffic, and law and order police personnel were seen holding placards of Janata Curfew, asking people to stay at home for their safety. Those found moving on the roads were made to hold placards and spread awareness on coronavirus, after issuing tickets for various traffic violations.

“Where are you going? What is the urgency? Where do you stay? Why did you come out” were a few questions put by the police to the motorists who were seen moving on the road. At several junctions, police were appealing to the bikers with folded hands to return home.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, along with DCP Traffic S.M. Vijay Kumar, camped near Cyber Towers to monitor Janata Curfew.

Mr. Sajjanar said it was not curfew but ‘Care for You’.

“People have voluntarily participated in the curfew and made it successful. Thank you all for voluntary participation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Madhapur inspector S Venkat Reddy distributed food packets to homeless people who live under the flyover near Cyber Towers. "Thousands of such nomadic, semi-nomadic families live in metro cities by selling various items. They need to be helped in these difficult times," Cyberabad police said.