Motorists see rumble strips on city roads as a killjoy

Though a safety measure, presence of too many on roads seen as a nuisance

“These days we’re having too many rumble strips on Hyderabad roads. I know these are for speed control, but these are laid at irregular height and literally damaging our vehicles. Appreciate if you can instruct the concerned department to smoothen these,” B. Pavan Kumar made this plea on a social media platform in May seeking intervention of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao. Months down the line, every small lane and street has these rumble strips that are being taken in stride by motorists. “Rumble strips are meant to wake up drivers. I am on the Durgam Cheruvu flyover, the rumble strips are there every 10 metres. They take the fizz out of speeding which is a good thing,” says Dr. Surya Prakash Voleti, a spine surgeon.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways rumblers are part of traffic calming techniques for arterial roads. The MORTH specifies where the rumblers should be laid — 10-20 m before zebra crossing for pedestrian crossing and at intersections. For residential areas, the traffic calming technique prescribed by the ministry includes, texture change, raised paint markings and paint markings.

The rumble strips also have to be matched with signages announcing their presence so that motorists can slow down. But on the city streets, there are no markings about the rumble strips catching the motorists unawares.

However, the rumble strips have just multiplied in Hyderabad with double width and double height flavours that have been a teeth-chattering experience for motorists. In a 1.5 kilometre stretch of inner road between Gudimalkapur and Prince Hotel in Mehdipatnam there were 111 rumble strips.

“Can someone help me understand the use of rumble strips in #Hyderabad roads. It’s more of inconvenience than use. These are designed for highways but we are seeing these in city roads and flyovers within every 200 mts,” says Irfan Shaik. As the work on the Shaikpet flyover nears completion, there is a new set of rumblers on the road.

Rumble strips provide both an audible warning (rumbling sound) and a physical vibration to alert drivers, beside alerting inattentive drivers. In foggy conditions, rumble strips help drivers stay on the road. “We are laying rumble strips to reduce the speed of vehicles. There are being laid where there are hospitals, shops and other places with movement of people,” said an official who is part of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme agency.

“Rumble strips are not like potholes that can cause back strain. They are not dangerous. But if someone has a pre-existing condition then it can become a problem. It can also affect people with weak bones or severe osteoporosis,” says Dr. Surya Prakash.

While the city prepares for the inauguration of a few flyovers that promise a zippy experience for road users, the rumble strips without signages may leave motorists rubbing their lower back.