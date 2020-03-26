Motivating ‘stressed and worried’ force is very important: police bosses

Top brass in the police department presently has a tough job on its hands as the force on the ground is stressed and ‘scared’ from their new and additional responsibilities. The officers said they were having to go into overdrive to motivate the staff at a time of such high risk of cronavirus spread in Telangana.

A few officers stated that motivating their men during this crisis situation is important and a sensitive task to do. “In this situation, we cannot talk to everyone in person, but are making sure that our message reaches the last home guard officer on the ground,” they said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar told The Hindu that stress is part and parcel of their job, but currently, it is more challenging due to the need to contain the virus.

“Every day I’m conducting a set (wireless) conference with our men for at least 45 minutes asking them to take precautionary measures for their own safety and safety of others,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that constant communication with ground-level staff is very important.

He said that with the onset of summer they are supplying buttermilk and bottled water to traffic policemen and whoever is falling sick is asked to take leave for a day or two.

Mr. Kumar said he noticed several police officers not wearing mask despite having a sufficient supply to each police station in the city. “They should not go overconfident and always wear mask and maintain personal hygiene,” he said.

When asked if the force is ‘scared’ about the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and worried to perform duties, Mr. Kumar said the motivation level of the State police force is very high and they are really working hard.

Meanwhile, Bhadradri-Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt said people should not step out of their houses without valid reason. “They must stay in and be safe,” he said.