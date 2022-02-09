Motion against KCR disallowed

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday disallowed the adjournment motion moved by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) & MP A. Revanth Reddy who alleged the breach of Oath of Office by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Mr Revanth Reddy, in his adjournment motion notice, said that CM KCR had called for abolishing the Constitution and writing a new Constitution for India. "He is inciting the youth of this country to revolt," he alleged. "By proposing a completely new constitution, CM has displayed disrespect and hatred towards B.R. Ambedkar and many others on whose ideology this Constitution is based," he said in the notice, seeking permission to raise the matter during Zero Hour.
