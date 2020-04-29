Mother’s love: 19 women stayed put in hospital for their children

At a time when the coronavirus has spread fear and thrown up challenges, even testing the loyalty and love of near and dear ones, around 19 women showed what mother’s love truly is.

Despite testing negative, the mothers stayed back at the hospital to take care of their COVID-positive children admitted to the paediatric isolation ward of the Gandhi Hospital here.

One among them is the mother of the 45-day-old male baby, touted to be the country’s youngest COVID-19 survivor who was discharged on Wednesday. She was by the infant’s side throughout the 22 days of isolation at the hospital. “She never left his side,” sources said.

Hospital authorities said just like her, at least 18 more mothers even after testing negative were taking care of their children battling COVID-19.

Doctors and hospital authorities were puzzled when they found out that the 45-day-old baby’s mother did not contract the highly contagious virus despite staying in close contact with him. “She tested negative in three consecutive tests,” authorities said.

They along with officials from the district where they reside said that she was allowed to take stay at the hospital as the infant was only a few weeks old and needed mother by his side at all time. So was the case with other women. “The women were provided with protective gear like N95 masks and gloves. They were allowed into the ward as their children needed the support of their mothers,” they said.

Besides them, sources said that an old man who tested negative took care of his five-year-old grandson. “Both of them tested negative and were discharged,” sources said.