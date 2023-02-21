February 21, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mother tongue is a medium best suited for concept formation and cognitive flexibility that seems to contribute to enhanced metalinguistic ability, said Osmania University professor Duggirala Vasanta while speaking at a roundtable session on ‘Education in Mother Tongue’. The session was hosted by the department of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Hyderabad campus of BITS Pilani on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

Education researchers have shed light on the role of mother tongue in education to enhance cognitive, linguistic, social, emotional and spoken language skills in children, he said, adding that “all available pedagogic evidence suggests that the most appropriate language for primary school education is the language of child’s social milieu or the mother tongue because learning is necessarily linked to one’s experience which is intertwined with the context of one’s life”.

Visiting professor at IIIT-Hyderabad, Aditi Mukherjee stated that the dropout rate is very high in schools across India where the medium of instruction does not match the mother tongue. “Teaching cannot be a one-way process; the system should focus on sensitising teachers to the languages and how to divide the teaching process accordingly. Today, English has become the language of power. It is believed that easier access to English will deliver proficiency among the masses,” she explained.

Taking a stand on why education in English medium is necessary, University of Hyderabad professor Pingali Sailaja said Western education demands Western language — English — without which science and technological terms become problematic to understand. Ms.Sailaja quoted the Radhakrishnan Commission Report, 1951, and said, “English is India’s link to the outside world. While advocating Indian languages, the report says that it is not possible to afford an academy that will translate all the terminology required into Indian languages.”

English and Foreign Languages University-Hyderabad professor Surabhi Bharathi suggested that wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least class 5, but preferably till class 8 and beyond should be the ‘home language’ or the mother tongue in both public and private schools across India.

The second event of the day titled ‘Festival of Languages’ comprised activities including an open mic session, slogan writing, translation of an expression and enumerating mother tongues. It was a lively and interactive session in which students, research scholars and teachers participated.