Mother-son ‘enact’ drama

A mother-son duo allegedly staged an ‘attempt suicide’ drama in front of a fertilizer trader’s house at Tadicharla village in Malhar mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district on Sunday morning. Ragam Satish and his mother along with a few family members went to M Rajeshwar Rao’s house in the village alleging that the trader had forcefully taken over their three acres of agricultural land against his father’s debt.

However, Koyyur SI Satyanarayana said Satish’s father Ilaiah took a hand loan from Rao by pledging three acres of land more than 10 years ago and failed to repay the amount. Then, Rao decided to transfer the land in his name and realised that the land was not in the name of Illaiah or Satish but one Basani Narayana.

“Satish’s family was illegally farming the land and took a loan from Rao by pledging it with Rao,” the SI said.

Three years ago Basani Narayana transferred the land to Rao. “Though the land is in the name of Rao, it is still in the possession of Satish and on Sunday he enacted a drama to threaten Rao,” police said.

However, no case was registered.