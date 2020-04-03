Mother-son duo held for ‘assaulting’ police

A mother-son duo were arrested by Malkajgiri police on Friday for allegedly abusing and assaulting police personnel who stopped their bike for venturing out by violating lockdown norms.

Police said that Yousuf Khan (21), an electrician, along with his mother and father was going on a bike when police intercepted them near Moula Ali bridge near Lalapet around 2 p.m.

“Our men questioned them for riding triple, and that too during the lockdown. When a constable took their photograph for issuing a challan, the woman started abusing the officers in filthy language, and suddenly started attacking them,” Malkajgiri ACP Y. Narsimha Reddy said.

He said that the duo were taken to the police station, and a case was registered against them.

In a video that went viral on social media, the 45-year-old woman was seen holding the collar of the police officer, who was repeatedly requesting her to move away. She caught the officer’s collar because he held her.

Later, they were bundled into a police vehicle, and taken to the police station for questioning.