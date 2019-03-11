Hyderabad

Mother of four ‘gang-raped’ by relatives

A 35-year-old housewife was allegedly raped by two of her relatives, who visited her residence in Pahadisharif on Saturday night.

Police said that the incident took place around 11 p.m. when the victim’s husband, an autorickshaw driver, was out on duty.

In-laws accused

“She told us that husbands of her sisters-in-law sexually assaulted her in the presence of an unknown person, who came with them,” police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused and an investigation has been launched.

The victim is a mother of four children.

